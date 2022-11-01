Emirates daily flights to Cyprus

Emirates plans to increase the flight frequency of its Malta-Larnaca-Dubai route to a daily service starting 1 December.

This will return the airline’s operations on this route “back to pre-pandemic levels, signalling a steady recovery amid easing of travel restrictions worldwide”, Emirates said.

The airline’s Boeing 777-300ER aircraft serves the route, “the largest passenger plane to operate in the market.”

It seats up to 360 passengers offering First Class, Business, and Economy.

Emirates Country Manager Mohammed Al Qassim said: “Cyprus has always been a strategic market for us and the return of our operations to pre-pandemic levels reaffirms our commitment to supporting the market’s growth and recovery”.

The flights are currently being operated five times per week.

Of the airline’s 124 Boeing 777-300ERs, 53 are expected to be retrofitted with the airline’s new Premium Economy Class – it is not yet known if these aircraft will be deployed on the Dubai – Larnaca – Malta route.

Flight schedule

Flight EK109 – departs Dubai (DXB) at 07:25, arriving in Larnaca (LCA) at 10:00. After a stopover of one hour 15 minutes, the aircraft departs for Malta (MLA) at 11:15, arriving at 13:05

Flight EK110 – departs Malta at 14:35, arriving in Larnaca at 17:55. The flight departs Larnaca again at 19:10, arriving in Dubai at 00:45 (+1)

Emirates began operating flights to Malta over 24 years ago.

The airline paused services at the pandemic’s start and resumed them in July 2021.

The frequency has gradually increased, reaching the current five per week in July this year.

Fifth freedom

Emirates enjoys fifth freedom rights to transport passengers solely between Malta and Larnaca, offering a unique opportunity to experience the airline’s industry-leading service on a short hop across the Mediterranean Sea.

Other fifth freedom routes currently in the Emirates network include Athens (ATH) to Newark (EWR) and Malé (MLE) to Colombo (CMB).

The increase in frequency not only provides greater choice and flexibility to passengers, but the islands of Malta and Cyprus will also benefit from increased trade links thanks to the higher cargo capacity.