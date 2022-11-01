/

‘Running Out of Time’ for climate change

The world’s biggest climate change relay, ‘Running Out of Time’ arrived in Cyprus, participating in the initiative with 17 other countries.

The initiative includes thousands of runners, cyclists, and sailors for a record-breaking 7,767 km non-stop relay from Scotland to Egypt to help deliver a message on climate action to world leaders at COP27 taking place next week in Egypt.

The baton arrived in Paphos on Monday and was transferred by cyclists to Limassol, the headquarters of the Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association.

It was handed over to runners, which included shipping minister Vassilios Demetriades and Thomas Kazakos, Director General of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber.

Demetriades tweeted: “We run to raise awareness for climate change.

“We have to act fast not only by making statements & commitments but by taking initiatives, implementing concrete actions.”

A short ceremony was held in the presence of Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, who called it an “excellent and impressive initiative” to send an important message to world leaders.

Kadis said Cyprus has a leading role on the sidelines of the COP27 conference.

President Nicos Anastasiades will present an initiative – co-organised with the President of Egypt – for coordinating the countries of the region to address the effects of climate change.  It is, he continued, an initiative.

“Certainly, the role of young people in this effort is decisive.

“We definitely want more ambitious goals to be included, and I think that Europe is a pioneer in this effort.”

