British sailor arrested for alleged rape of girl, 16

A British sailor has been arrested over the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Paphos.

The arrest comes after allegations of bullying, misogyny and sexual harassment against women within the Submarine Service prompted the Royal Navy to launch an urgent investigation.

The alleged assault reportedly happened following a military drill on the island involving marines and troops.

Cyprus Police arrested a 19-year-old Royal Navy rating after the girl reported him.

The alleged victim, said to be a British tourist, told police that the sailor was ‘known to her’ and attacked her in an apartment, The Sun reported.

They had met at a bar in Paphos after sending messages to each other, the news site reported.

The sailor, who is not permanently stationed in Cyprus, was remanded in custody after police issued an arrest warrant.

The 19-year-old denies the charges and is expected to be tried behind closed doors because the alleged victim is a minor.

The age of consent in Cyprus is 17.

Britain’s MOD told MailOnline: “We can confirm that a member of the British Armed Forces has been arrested by the Republic of Cyprus Police.

“As it is the topic of an ongoing investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time.’

 

