COVID19: Two deaths, fewer patients, cases

220 views
1 min read

Cyprus reported two Covid-19 deaths in the past week and a marginal drop in new cases and hospitalisations to 2,755 and 42, respectively.

The Health Ministry said in its weekly Covid report that the latest victims were two men, aged 73 and 78.

Hospitalisations dropped by 11 from 53 to 42, while critical cases rose from seven to nine.

Three patients remain intubated, with COVID-19 fatalities reaching 1,191 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

New Covid cases saw a marginal drop from last week’s 2,759 to 2,755 this week.

Three patients, still considered post-Covid, have shaken off the virus but remained intubated and in a serious state, unchanged from last week.

Coronavirus infections since the pandemic rose to 596,297.

Daily average at 394

The average daily rate of infections remained at 394, the same as last week.

Testing was at last week’s levels, reaching 66,040 PCR and rapid antigen tests, 500 fewer than before.

Due to the marginal drop in infections as well as test rates, the benchmark ‘positivity rate’ climbed slightly from 4.15% to 4.17%, still four times higher than the safe infection rate of 1%.

Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, at testing labs and pharmacies.

Free government testing sites are only available at state hospitals for visitors.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus