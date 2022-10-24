Cyprus Airways unveils new livery

819 views
2 mins read

Larnaca-based Cyprus Airways has unveiled an updated livery for its two new Airbus A320 aircraft as part of its re-positioning and new business plan launched this year.

The two additional new Airbus A320 aircraft are expected to join the fleet early next year and will also carry the newly designed livery.

“The new branding develops the iconic green olive branch, part of the Cypriot flag, on the airline’s tail fin with the text ‘Cyprus Airways’ emblazoned across the side of the aircraft.

“The main pastel colours were inspired by the mood board compiled to support the brand platform and help to convey the message of relaxation, tranquillity, the beauty of Cypriot dawns and sunrises and the warm feeling of the sea that surrounds the Island.

“The gold line emblem of a mouflon, a wild sheep, found in Cyprus and also the Cypriot national symbol, has now been placed on the plane’s engines,” said the airline Monday.

The first aircraft, painted with the new livery at PAD Aviation Technics GmbH in Germany, arrived at Larnaca airport last week and was greeted by a water arch and a host of guests, including Civil Aviation executives and the airline’s shareholders.

On the new livery, Paul Sies, CEO of the airline, said: “Cyprus Airways represents the values of the Island, and our brand is based on the Island’s history, heritage, and colours.

“With our revisited brand identity, we are ideally positioned to become the ambassador of choice and showcase the very best Cyprus can offer.

“The updated brand will support the airline’s new tagline of ‘Taking you Home’, where home means we will take you safely to where your heart is”.

The company operates a fleet of two Airbus A320 aircraft, flying to four scheduled destinations — Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, and Yerevan.

 

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Business