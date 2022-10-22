Cypriots worried about cost-of-living

Six out of ten Cypriots feel the country is getting worse, with more than 70% saying they can’t make ends meet, according to a CyBC opinion poll.

And 62% of participants thought the country was not moving in the right direction, with 26% citing the rising cost of living as the biggest problem. Just 13% thought that the country was on the right path.

Some 18% pointed to corruption at high levels of the government as the most serious problem facing Cyprus, and 15% answered ‘the economy’.

Just 8% said they were more concerned over the path the Cyprus problem has travelled, while another 8% pointed to migration.

Regarding whether life has improved or worsened in the past five years, 63% said worse, 10% said better, and 26% answered neither.

Moreover, 75% of people said they have difficulties making ends meet, while 48% expected their living conditions to worsen over the next 12 months.

And 37% of Cypriots are worried over the rising cost of food and essential items, while 31% are most worried about being able to pay winter electricity bills.

Asked whether they agreed with the government’s stance in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cypriots are split.

A majority, 54%, said they agreed, but 41% said the government should not have condemned the invasion.

Furthermore, only 36% thought that Cyprus should participate in EU sanctions on Russia, while 58% said the island should not have participated.

Regarding tensions with Turkey, 54% think a military incident is possible, while 29% ruled it out.

The opinion poll confirmed that Nikos Christodoulides maintained a commanding lead against his opponents in the 2023 Presidential Elections.

Asked who they’d vote for in the first round, 30.5% picked Christodoulides, 19% ruling DISY leader Averof Neophytou, 17% AKEL-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis, and 3% backed lawyer Achilleas Demetriades.