Bases charity football event raises funds for cancer

More than 1,000 people attended the British Bases Police’s charity football event in Happy Valley to raise money for the Pancyprian Anticancer Society and vulnerable members of the communities.

Working alongside the Cyprus Football Association, various local academies took part, including Apollon Limassol, AEL, Paphos FC, Yeroskipou FC and Juventus.

With MPs and community leaders present alongside Bases Administrator, Air Vice Marshal Peter Squires, Deputy Divisional Commander, and Superintendent Dinos Petrou were delighted to see so much support for the cause.

Petrou said: “We are honoured to see so many people attending and supporting this very important event.

“We outline our personal commitment to helping others by providing practical support to charity associations that do so much in return to help those who suffer from cancer and to provide relief to members of our community who are in need.

“With this tournament, we aim to come closer to our younger generation and, simultaneously, educate them about charitable activities.

“Through this charity, we will support people who have cancer and, at the same time, other vulnerable members of society.”

Trachoni community leader, Kyriacos Christodoulou, said: “We thank the SBA Police for organising this charitable event to benefit the communities.

Sergeant Andreas Koumbarou, who heads up the SBA Police’s Community Unit in Akrotiri, was delighted with the support: “Events like this highlight the importance of the close relationship between all those involved.”

So far, more than €5000 has been raised from the event, with more still expected.

 

