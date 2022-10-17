/

Odyssey of the Seas makes Limassol call

DP World welcomed Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas on her stopover at the town’s Cruise Terminal with several thousand passengers on board, a testament to Limassol’s growing reputation.

On the occasion of the cruiseliner’s call to Cyprus, DP World Limassol’s Commercial Manager Lazaros Charalambous and Hull Blyth Araouzos, Managing Director, exchanged plaques with the ship’s staff captain.

Odyssey of the Seas sailed from Italy on 7 October and arrived at Limassol’s Cruise Terminal on 13 October with around 3,000 passengers on board.

The 16-deck Quantum Ultra class cruise ship can accommodate 5,500 passengers and is one of the largest vessels to ever berth at Limassol port.

The Odyssey of the Seas is one of the newest members of the Royal Caribbean family, spanning 347 meters long and 49 meters wide, while it has a gross registered tonnage of 167,700 tonnes.

Lazaros Charalambous said: “We are very pleased to have developed such a successful partnership with leading cruise operator Royal Caribbean and their local agent Hull Blyth Araouzos and we are confident this is only the beginning.

“The fact that some of the biggest cruise ships in the world are now calling at Limassol port is a testament to the efforts that DP World Limassol and the government have been making to improve the port’s competitiveness and transform it into a major homeport in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

DP World Limassol expects over 150 cruise ship calls in 2022 that will use its facilities as a layover, homeport, or port of call, a substantial increase over the last two years and the best year since 2017.

 

