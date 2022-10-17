Cyprus alert for stormy weather

Cyprus was rocked by a stormy weather barrage, as the island is under the effect of a low-pressure weather system moving in from Crete.

The weather system caused flash floods in Crete, claiming one life, while two more people were still missing on Monday.

Cyprus’ Meteorological Services issued a yellow weather alert Monday, the second in a row, with police warning motorists to be particularly careful as roads are slippery across the island.

The yellow weather warning will be in effect until 7 pm.

The Met Office said that rainfall is expected to be between 35 and 50 mm and with a good chance of hail. The bad weather is mainly expected to affect the south of the island.

The weather on Monday will be partly cloudy throughout the day, with isolated thunderstorms, rain and hail expected in Limassol and Paphos parts.

Police warned that mountain roads are dangerous due to rockslides.

In the mountainous Limassol region, a vehicle was crushed by a bolder in Sykopetra.

The incident occurred on Monday at 06:45 on the Sykopetra – Arakapas road when at some point, a large rock became detached, crushing a passing vehicle. The 35-year-old driver was slightly injured.

Meanwhile, the Paphos region was badly hit, with the Fire Department receiving 30 distress calls from flooded homes and businesses.

Firefighters also intervened to put out a fire in Polis Chrysochous caused by lighting.

And damage to three houses and a shop were reported in Yeroskipou.

In Nicosia, power cuts were reported in Strovolos, Latsia, Engomi and Pallouriotissa due to lightning bolts.

On Monday, maximum temperatures will rise to 24 degrees Celsius inland and 11°C on the highest mountains. Night temperatures will drop to 17°C inland and 10°C in the mountains.

Tuesday will see the weather clear up, with temperatures rising to 27°C inland, 25°C on the coast, and 19°C on the mountains.

More rain is expected towards the end of the week.