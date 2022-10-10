Cyprus Airways recruitment drive

Larnaca-based Cyprus Airways is looking for candidates to join its growing team of crew members because of its increased fleet and flight schedule for summer 2023.

The recruitment campaign follows the airline’s announcement that it will more than double its capacity next year and operate to at least 11 destinations with 43 weekly scheduled flights and other new destinations to be announced soon.

To operate this schedule, the Cypriot airline will be adding another two new Airbus A320 aircraft worth over €60 mln to its fleet and is looking for First Officers, Captains and Cabin Crew members who care about delivering world-class hospitality to customers.

The airline, which currently employs 160 staff, is growing, giving individuals the opportunity to develop their careers and be part of this exciting industry.

“Interested individuals will have the opportunity to work for the flag carrier of Cyprus, the only Cypriot airline that structurally connects Cyprus to the world,” said the company.

The airline also supplies aircraft and crew on wet leases to other operators; thus, crew members will also have the opportunity to operate flights to other destinations.

The airline operates an Airbus A319 and two Airbus A320 aircraft to a seven-scheduled destination network of Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan and Rhodes.

