Omonia sold out for Manchester United

Omonia Nicosia announced that tickets for Thursday night’s much-anticipated European tie against Premier League juggernaut Manchester United is sold out.

The GSP stadium, with a capacity of 22,859, will be packed, generating serious cash for the Nicosia side.

With the cheapest ticket for the Europa League game costing €55, Omonia is set to earn €1.3 mln in a single night.

A late rush to buy tickets from fans to get a glimpse of legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea, and Casemiro perform on the pitch.

United’s game against Omonia FC is the first against a Cypriot team.

The Red Devils will have the support of 1,100 fans from the UK and Cyprus on Thursday night.

United felt the love of their Cypriot fan club on Wednesday when some 2,000 supporters gathered outside their Larnaca hotel in a show of support.

United players are staying at the newly opened Radisson Beach Resort, Larnaca’s newest luxury hotel.

Kickoff is at 7.45 pm local time for the Group E Europa League match.

United fans will be looking to see their team bounce back from an embarrassing 6-3 defeat from arch-rivals Manchester City.

They are currently sixth in the Premier League and second in the Europa League D Group with one win off Moldavian Sheriff Tiraspol.

Omonia is fourth in the Cyprus league, three points from the top.

Their European campaign got off to a bad start after losing 3-0 at home to Sheriff Tiraspol.

The Greens almost walked away with a draw from Real Sociedad in Spain; after putting up a good fight, the game was decided by a late goal to make it 2-1.

