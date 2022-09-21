Cyprus paves way to facilitate US Navy

Cyprus and Washington have completed the Acquisition and Cross Services Agreement (ACSA) that facilitates US military and naval presence in the region by providing effective logistical support.

The deal between the Republic of Cyprus and the United States was signed by Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides and US Ambassador Judith Garber aboard the US Naval Ship YUMA.

ACSA is a mutually beneficial Agreement.

It enables the Cyprus Armed Forces to exchange logistics and services and support the deployment of US forces in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Attending the event were National Guard Officers who received training in military academies in the USA, in 2021 and 2022, through the International Military Education and Training (IMET) Programme.

The minister and the US Ambassador underlined the importance of such initiatives that promote strengthening our cooperation in security and defence.

Petrides welcomed last week’s historic decision to lift the US arms embargo against Cyprus and expressed the gratitude of the Republic to the US Administration for this.

He underlined that this important development would promote peace, stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We consider this development a turning point in our bilateral defence relations, which allows forging even closer cooperation between our two countries; that will deepen our security relationship, for the benefit of regional stability and prosperity.

“This historic decision will expand our bilateral trade and commerce and allow our Armed Forces to increase their operational capabilities while ensuring the key goal of interoperability with allies and partners.”

Petrides said ACSA enables ships such as USNS Yuma to make port calls in Cyprus more frequently, with the knowledge and assurance that the necessary logistical support and services will be provided seamlessly.

He also referred to Cyprus’ participation in the International Military Education and Training Program (IMET).

He said the opportunity for interaction and cooperation between the armed forces of Cyprus and the United States, forging closer personal ties while also extending the knowledge and experience to officers through IMET, is invaluable.