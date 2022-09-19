Cyprus gender pay gap 9%

To mark International Equal Pay Day, Commissioner for Gender Equality, Iosifina Antoniou highlighted the long-standing struggles to achieve parity between men and women at work, noting the wage gap in Cyprus is 9%.

International Equal Pay Day was established by the UN General Assembly in 2019 and is celebrated every September 18.

Antoniou stated that the wage gap still exists in the EU and Cyprus.

In the EU, the wage gap is recorded at 13%, while in Cyprus, the pay gap is way below the European average at 9%.

It means that for every €100 a man gains, a woman earns €9 less, the Commissioner explained, clarifying that the gap for migrant and refugee women and women with disabilities is usually larger.

While the legislative framework is in place, said the Commissioner, the gap has not been eliminated.

“We should work to find solutions since laws alone have failed to bring balance, starting by acknowledging the gap and highlighting the benefits arising from its elimination.”

The unadjusted gender pay gap varies among the EU states, with the highest differences in Latvia (22.3%), Estonia (21.1%), Austria (18.9%) and Germany (18.3%).

On the other end of the scale, the differences were smallest in Luxembourg (0.7%), Romania (2.4%), Slovenia (3.1%), and Italy (4.2%).

 

