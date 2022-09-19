Below-average temperatures expected

The island is slowly leaving behind the hot summer weather, as average temperatures are expected to drop by three to four degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

In comments to the Financial Mirror, weather observer Eric Kitas of KitasWeather said Cyprus can expect cooler temperatures, while nights will feel chilly as autumn draws nearer.

“Winds will be picking, while some local thunderstorms are expected on the island’s south-eastern part.

“Heavy rains are not on the menu, at least for the next few days, making the weather enjoyable,” said Kitas.

Temperatures are expected to drop by three to four degrees on Thursday below the average 34°C inland and 30°C on the coasts for the season.

The weather observer said the capital could see maximum temperatures dip below 30°C during the weekend.

Temperatures will pick up again next week, but they are not expected to surpass the average for the season.

On Monday, temperatures will rise to 34 degrees inland, 30-33C on the coast and 27°C in the higher mountains.

At night, the minimum temperature will drop to 19 degrees inland, around 21°C on the coast and 16°C in the mountains.

On Tuesday, locally increased clouds will be observed at intervals, which may give isolated showers later in the day, mainly inland and in the east.

Temperatures will hover the around the average for the season.

On Wednesday and Thursday, locally increased clouds will form, which may give isolated afternoon rain, without excluding an isolated storm, mainly in the mountains and the eastern half of the island.

Temperatures will begin to drop on Thursday by two to three degrees.

Friday will see maximum temperatures drop to 31°C inland, 28°C on the coasts and 23°C on the highest mountains.

Cyprus has seen a mild summer this season, with fewer long heatwaves but temperatures not deviating significantly from the summer average.