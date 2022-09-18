Amazon Logisics truck at a delivery station
Amazon’s top 10 takeovers worth $33 bln

Over the years, tech giant Amazon has acquired or invested in more than a hundred companies, helping diversify its core revenue and moving deeper into several sectors. After the company announced it’s making a new push into healthcare with its $3.9 bln acquisition of One Medical, the price tag of Amazon’s biggest takeovers got even heavier.

According to data presented by AugustaFreePress.com, Amazon’s ten largest company takeovers are together worth more than a whopping $33 bln.

In, Amazon paid $13.7 bln for Whole Foods Market, remaining its largest acquisition to date. This company takeover was a move to expand its online grocery business.

The Statista, CB Insights, and Amazon data show this deal was $5 bln more expensive than the acquisition of MGM, the second-biggest Amazon takeover to date.

In May 2021, the eCommerce giant snapped up the US movie studio behind the James Bond franchise for $8.45 bln. The deal opened up a library of hit movies and TV shows for the platform and strengthened its Prime video streaming service.

Health care

In July this year, Amazon bought the US healthcare company One Medical in a deal valued at $3.9 bln, the third-biggest acquisition to date. The deal expands its reach into primary care as it also operates Amazon Care, which offers virtual care services and in-home care to employees and companies.

Statistics show three Amazon deals were worth over $26 bln, or three times more than all the other acquisitions on the top ten list.

Amazon’s biggest acquisitions have allowed it to become a marketplace for nearly everything, boosting its revenues and helping the company to reach its enormous size.

In Q2 2022, Amazon reported better than expected revenue of $121.2 bln, 13% more than in the same quarter a year ago. Also, the company expects to post third-quarter revenue between $125 bln and $130 bln, showing growth between 13% and 17%.

Still, the company’s shares have dipped by 25% year-over-year, causing its market cap to plunge from $1.77 trln to $1.31 trln in the last twelve months.

