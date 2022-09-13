Cypriots more aware of food waste

Cypriot consumers appear more willing to try out or adopt new habits to reduce food waste, according to an online survey.

The 9th online food waste poll was conducted within an awareness-raising campaign to prevent and manage food waste among consumers.

The poll included four questions “to measure possible changes in public opinions over time and whether the public is willing to try or adopt specific actions to reduce food waste”.

The results “show a clear positive trend” since 64.6% are very or considerably willing to buy fresh vegetables and fruits with an unsatisfactory appearance at lower prices.

Compared to 2021, there is a big improvement in public opinion as the percentage who are very or considerably willing to buy strange-looking fruits and vegetables at lower prices has increased from 47.2% in 2021 to 64.6%.

This might have something to do with the cost-of-living crisis and high inflation.

More than half of the participants, 52.1%, are very or considerably willing to buy good quality but not absolutely fresh vegetables and fruits at significantly reduced prices.

The corresponding percentage in 2021 was 33.6%.

Some 66.7% are willing to participate in food donation platforms, from 63% in 2021.

“Although an almost unknown practice for Cypriot consumers, it seems that a significant percentage of the public, 43.6%, is interested in buying packages with everything necessary to prepare a meal”.

The percentage of participants interested in purchasing such a product has increased from 41.3% in 2021 to 43.6% in 2022, while those who are not willing decreased from 45.5% to 37.9%.

The poll was conducted online through the Dias Group websites between July 15-18, with a sample ranging from 1,388 to 2,437 with a percentage of participants outside Cyprus.

 

