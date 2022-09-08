Cyprus-made drones for Ukraine army

The Ukrainian army has received military recognition drones manufactured by Cypriot company Swarmly, costing €700,000, paid for by the charitable foundation of Serhiy Prytula.
The 26th Artillery Brigade and the 120th Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian military took delivery of Poseidon H10 and larger Poseidon H6 UAV drones.
The Poseidon H10 medium-range VTOL drones will go to the 26th Brigade. The H10 Poseidon VTOL UAS is a mid-range electric UAS portable system with stealth capabilities, reported armyrecognition.com.
They can be transported in an SUV or truck and set up for operation in less than 10 minutes.
It has an electric motor, a constant thrust propeller, four permanently mounted electric motors, and VTOL propellers.
This design has a significant advantage in flight safety, as VTOL propulsion is used for take-off, landing, hovering and in-flight emergency recovery.
The H10 Poseidon is designed to operate in a non-GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) environment, has an incredibly low acoustic signature in stable flight, an extremely small radar cross section and no detectable thermal signature, making it perfect for covert operations.
Technical characteristics: maximum take-off weight: 22 kg. Maximum flight height: 4,000m. Durability: maximum 2 hours.
Maximum speed: 100 km/h. Cruising speed: 75 km/h. Maximum flight range: 150 km. Operating range without satellite communication: 50 km.
The H6 Poseidon
Ukraine’s 120th Reconnaissance Battalion received the Poseidon H6 drones. It is a larger type of UAV equipped with a hybrid petrol-electric engine.
The H6 Poseidon VTOL UAS is designed with a high-wing airframe, a 2-stroke EFI gasoline engine, a constant thrust propeller, four permanently mounted electric motors, and VTOL propellers.
This design has a significant advantage in flight safety, as VTOL propulsion is used for take-off, landing, hovering and in-flight emergency recovery.
The high landing system of the H6 Poseidon VTOL UAS allows the attachment of emergency flotation aids to aid recovery in the event of a rehydration emergency.
Maximum take-off weight: 100 kg. Maximum flight height: 4,000m. Maximum flight time: 7 hours. Maximum speed: 150 km/h. Cruising speed: 110 km/h.
Maximum flight range with satellite communication: 850 km. Maximum flight range without satellite communication: 150 km.
Swarmly is a start-up aerospace company with its HQ and manufacturing facilities in Limassol.