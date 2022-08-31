Boy attacked by dog in recovery

An eight-year-old boy seriously injured in a dog attack in Limassol on Monday has been taken off a ventilator, as doctors say he is now out of danger.

The boy attacked by a stray dog in Ayios Ioannis in Limassol is said to be in a stable condition in the Children’s Intensive Care Unit, at the Makarios Children Hospital, after surgery to repair his injuries.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, paediatric surgeon Christos Mina said the boy is now out of immediate risk. However, he will need weeks before he recovers from his facial injuries.

On Tuesday, the child underwent two-hour surgery at the hand of a team of paediatric and plastic surgeons.

Earlier that day, the boy was attacked by up to two dogs while playing in nearby fields with his twin brother at about 8 am.

A neighbour had intervened to save the child, calling an ambulance soon after.

The child was first taken to Limassol general, but due to his condition’s severity, he suffered head injuries and was transferred to Nicosia.

Limassol police and municipality officials had picked up one stray dog from the scene, presumably a rottweiler, while efforts are underway to locate another dog, believed to be the one who attacked the kid.

Limassol police have warned the public on social media to be aware of an ‘aggressive’ stray dog, probably a Rottweiler, in Ayios Ioannis and Omonia, Limassol.

“The dog is aggressive, and citizens are called upon to inform the police immediately if they spot it.

“According to his description, it is probably a Rottweiler breed, and according to testimony, the dog has blood on his head and body,” said police.

Owners

Meanwhile, the Animal Party said the attack is yet another incident stemming from the government’s inaction in enforcing the law.

As reported, the two dogs involved in the attack on the boy were drawn to the area by cages with hunting dogs in the vicinity.

“The situation is out of control, and everyone just does whatever they want because they simply do not feel the presence of the authorities,” the Animal Party said.

The Green Party also issued an announcement, attributing dog-on-human attacks to owners not implementing the law.

“Based on the Animal Protection and Welfare Laws and Dog Law, there are obligations that owners must meet.

“Unfortunately, they do not. Abandoning dogs, although a criminal offence, is a phenomenon observed on the streets every day”.

In June, another incident involving a Rottweiler attacking a 59-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter was reported. The dog was not found.

However, police could not comment on whether the two cases are connected.

It is estimated that there are over 200,000 stray dogs in Cyprus.