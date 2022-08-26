Tourism looking strong for winter season

Tourism stakeholders are confident that increased tourist flows this summer will continue into the winter season, coming close to 2019 figures, a record year for arrivals.

In comments to state radio CyBC, Hermes airports operator senior manager Maria Kouroupi said that despite a drop in connectivity expected in the autumn and winter months, available seats on aircraft flying to the island would be at 2019 levels.

Kouroupi attributed the high number of available seats to the fact airlines from newly added European markets have been convinced to keep Cyprus as a regular destination.

She argued that sufficient air connectivity during the winter is not a random event but a result of actions taken in the past, even amid the pandemic, by tour operators.

“It is no coincidence that, despite the loss of the Russian and Ukrainian market, we were currently at around 85% in terms of passenger traffic in 2019.

“We are faring very well under the circumstances because all tourism stakeholders have pulled together.”

She believes stakeholders will continue to work to improve the country’s connectivity.

“Our airports can’t afford to be complacent.

“Currently, we have 50 airlines serving 95 destinations from 38 countries,” said Kouroupi.

She agreed there are many challenges, both for 2023 and the winter season, but called on all stakeholders to make the most of the available connectivity, pushing arrivals to the maximum possible.

Cyprus’ tourism boss, Savvas Perdios, said his deputy ministry is doing its part to boost the island’s seasonality.

He said the ministry’s advertising and promotion campaign is now carried out year-round, helping to maximize demand for the winter.

Perdios will participate in exhibitions in France, the UK, Belgium, Austria, Hungary, Israel and the Czech Republic.

Perdios is satisfied with the results so far, as July reached 83% of the arrivals of 2019 when almost 4 million spent a Cyprus holiday.