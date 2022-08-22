/

Most cars in Cyprus are older than 10

A majority of passenger cars in Cyprus (66%) are older than 10 years old, and only 4% are nearly new.

In 2020 only 4% of passenger cars in Cyprus were newer than two years (22,812 cars), 10% were between 2 and 5 years old (58,211), 20% were between 5 and 10 (117,506), 49% were between 10 and 20 years old (283,537) and 17% were older than 20 (96,092).

Eurostat said that in recent years, various countries offered programmes supporting the purchase of new cars with low emissions for scrapping the owners’ old cars.

However, the renewal of cars on the road has been hampered by restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply-chain disruptions.

At the end of 2020, the highest share of the newest passenger cars (2 years and less) among EU states was registered in Luxembourg (22%).

Luxembourg was followed by France, Austria, Ireland, Belgium and Sweden (all between 16% and 17%).

Meanwhile, the highest shares of passenger cars from 2 to 5 years old were also recorded in Luxembourg and Ireland (both 28%) and Belgium (24%).

The highest shares of the oldest passenger cars (20 years or older) were registered in Poland (40%), Estonia (33%) and Finland (28%).

When combining the two oldest age classes, the highest share of passenger cars over 10 years old was in Lithuania (81%), followed by Romania (80%) and Poland (78%).

This is in stark contrast to Luxembourg (24%), Ireland (29%) and Belgium (32%), where these shares are less than one-third of the fleet.

 

