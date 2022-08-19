COVID19: Cases, deaths continue to fall

Cyprus reported three new coronavirus deaths this week, raising the toll since the pandemic started to 1,152, while new cases dropped further to 2,130 and hospitalisations down to 73.

New cases dropped from last week’s level of 3,611, while hospitalisation dropped from 84 a week ago.

The Health Ministry said in its weekly Covid-19 bulletin that three men died aged 65, 68 and 92, down from the six deaths reported the previous week.

Critical cases rose by four to 15, with seven intubated patients, one more than last week. Eight more patients are being treated in an Acute Care Unit in state hospitals.

Three patients, still considered post-Covid, have shaken off the virus but remain intubated and in a serious state.

Coronavirus infections since the pandemic started in March 2020 rose to 574,124 – over half the population.

There were 2,130 new cases, about 1,500 less than previously, with the average daily rate dropping from 515 to 304.

Testing continued to drop to 47,532 PCR and rapid antigen tests conducted during the week, 22,000 fewer than before.

The benchmark ‘positivity rate’ fell to 4.48% from 5.11% despite fewer tests being carried out in the community.

Last week, the Health Ministry decided to ditch the remaining state COVID-19 testing points at shopping malls and supermarkets, arguing that experts have a clear image of the virus from tests at labs and pharmacies.

Free government testing sites will still be available at state hospitals to cater to visitors.

Meanwhile, health authorities on Thursday announced the first local transmission of the monkeypox virus, pushing the total number of cases found on the island to four.

The case involves a 46-year-old man who tested positive for the virus.

Unlike the other three cases, which had recently travelled abroad, he had no prior travel history.