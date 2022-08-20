Cyprus online trader sponsors Bayern Munich

A Cyprus-based online trading firm will flash on the advertising boards at the home of one of Europe’s most successful football clubs — German champions FC Bayern Munich.

The Limassol online trading platform Libertex is sponsoring the six times winners of the Champions League Bayern as one of the club’s main sponsors.

Libertex, one of the world’s leading international trading platforms and part of the Libertex Group founded in 1997, signed a partnership with the German side, becoming the club’s official Online Trading Partner until 2025.

Libertex said: “Not only is this the first time FC Bayern has worked with an Online Trading Partner in the field of contracts for difference (CFDs) and foreign exchange trading (B2C sector), but it is also the first time Libertex has sponsored a German club alongside its existing commitments in the Premier League”.

A CFD is a contract between a buyer and a seller that stipulates the buyer must pay the seller the difference between the current value of an asset and its value at contract time.

Libertex is also the official Online Trading Partner for English topflight team Tottenham Hotspur.

“With over 290,000 members, FC Bayern is the sports club with the biggest membership worldwide.

“Like their club, the fans are particularly hungry for success but also show themselves to be fair and level-headed after defeats, which impressed us,” says Michael Geiger, CEO of Libertex.

“We are delighted to be the official online trading partner of Germany’s most successful club with immediate effect,” added Geiger

By combining the fast-paced and exciting worlds of football and trading, the partnership allows Libertex to share its love of the game and healthy competition with its millions of customers.

“FC Bayern’s self-image is to stand for an extreme winning mentality and a good shot of self-confidence, just like the motto – If you want to win, you have to work hard for it! Similarly, Libertex’s motto ‘Trade For More,” said Group CMO Marios Chailis.

“Trading also requires a certain amount of self-confidence while being aware that arrogance has no place in trading, and you need to acquire enough knowledge to avoid making the wrong decisions.

“That’s why we support our clients on these and other points, for example, by offering a demo account and other educational material.”

Andreas Jung, FC Bayern board member for marketing: “Libertex is an innovative company in an emerging global market.

“We look forward to building a constructive partnership with one of the leading online trading platforms for experienced traders.”

As the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern, Libertex will now be part of the LED perimeter advertising at Munich’s Allianz Arena and will also have a regular presence on FC Bayern’s social media channels.

Based in Cyprus, Libertex is a member of the Libertex Group and offers investment services through CFDs on underlying assets such as commodities, foreign exchange, exchange-traded funds (EFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.

In recent years Libertex has received more than 40 international awards and recognitions, including “Best CFD Broker Europe” (Global Brands Magazine, 2022) and “Most Trusted Broker in Europe” (Ultimate Fintech Awards, 2021).