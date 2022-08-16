COVID19: Health Ministry preparing winter roadmap

The Ministry of Health is in the final stages of preparing a road map to manage COVID-19 during the winter months when a new surge is expected.

Ministry official Constantinos Athanasiou told CNA that on Friday, a new meeting with the members of the COVID Scientific Advisory Committee would be held.

He said the ministry had prepared a draft roadmap on handling COVID for the coming months, which will be sent to all parties involved, including the State Health Services Organisation.

Experts will also receive the draft to evaluate it and submit suggestions during Friday’s meeting, while the final plan is expected to be approved by the end of August.

The final roadmap in managing the pandemic concerns actions that authorities will undertake in the event of a spike in cases, but if the epidemiological situation remains stable, the ministry will decide on the frequency of tests and where they should be performed.

Preparing school protocols and the use of masks indoors is an issue still pending.

Constantinou told CNA that Friday’s meeting would not take any measures against the virus but agree on a set of measures if a new wave appears.

The issue of the fourth booster rollout is still under discussion, with the ministry examining ways to increase awareness about the programme.

Currently, the fourth dose is available to those over 60 and those who are immunosuppressed.

 

