Supermarkets, delivery platforms up the ante

Delivery companies and supermarkets are adjusting their business model by introducing new services, including own-store operations catering to online and from-home shoppers.

AlphaMega Hypermarkets has continuously gained ground in the retail market in the one and a half years since launching its own online delivery service, confirming that Cypriot consumers are getting on board with a trend building across Europe.

AlphaMega hypermarkets said that, encouraged by the success of their online shopping service in the capital, it has set up a second distribution centre in Kato Polemidia, Limassol.

The brand’s second distribution store is to cater to the surrounding Limassol and Paphos communities.

AlphaMega noted that future plans include a distribution centre covering the Larnaca and Famagusta districts.

Commenting on increased traffic through their online delivery platform, AlphaMega Chief Marketing Officer Yannis Ioannou said that turnover from online sales in the first half of 2022 was almost equal to the whole of 2021.

“Besides, the data from the Google Analytics service shows a 76% increase in the number of visitors of the online store, compared to 2021.

“The data shows that an upward trend in online shopping will continue.

“What has changed in recent years are the needs of customers, who are now more experienced in e-commerce and demand upgraded services that allow them to make their purchases faster and more conveniently.”

Ioannou said that AlphaMega would continue to work for the consumer’s benefit, constantly looking for ways to upgrade their online services further and monitor prevailing trends abroad.

The chain’s online store catalogue includes a collection of products from physical stores, including the newly added products from the French supermarket chain Casino, a range of new summer products, such as beachwear, toys and fans, and a wide variety of ice creams and frozen fruits.

Customers can also take advantage of the summer offer of free delivery for purchases over €100 and reduced delivery costs (from €4.95 to €2.95) for baskets less than €100.

Wolt

Delivery platforms also convince supermarkets to jump on board while changing their operating model to include their own online grocery stores.

Finnish-owned delivery platform Wolt is looking to grow its in-house grocery, Wolt Market, and is on the hunt to hire administrative staff, initially in Nicosia.

The recently launched Nicosia-based store offers customers a curated selection of 2000+ products ranging from food to daily items, and the product assortment will be revamped based on customer wishes.

Customers can place orders through the Wolt app or website and choose between home delivery and in-store pickup.

Orders can also be placed in advance, allowing clients to choose the desired delivery time with their shopping arriving on time.

Wolt Market Nicosia for serves namely Ayios Dometios, Engomi, Makedonitissa, Agioi Omologites, Likavitos, Aglandjia, Archangelos, Strovolos, Lakatamia, Anthoupoli, Latsia, Parissinos, and Acropolis.

Wolt courier partners handle all deliveries.

The store is based on the model of the very first Wolt Market, launched in Helsinki in the spring of 2020.

Today, Wolt Market operates in 16 countries and has opened 50+ stores.

Wolt application also includes Metro and Papantoniou supermarkets offering their clientele a wider variety of options and items.