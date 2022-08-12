Police bolster presence over long holiday weekend

308 views
1 min read

Cyprus police will be stepping up their presence over the August 15 long holiday weekend to avert traffic collisions and facilitate expected gridlock on roads leading to the coast.

Police said during the holiday weekend, there will be more patrols and an increased presence of police officers on main roads leading to popular resorts and the mountains during the traditional August exodus.

Officers will be looking for speeding, dangerous overtaking, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and failing to wear a seatbelt or crash helmet.

Regarding crime prevention, police noted that weekends such as this are considered high risk for home burglaries as thieves seek to take advantage of residents absent from their homes for long periods.

As a deterrent, police will bolster the number of foot and motorised patrols in urban residential areas and villages.

The force will also be out in numbers at busy venues and resorts to prevent any crime or public disorder.

In addition, as the fire risk is extremely high due to the hot weather, the police will also be patrolling forest and rural areas.

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus