Unaffordable student housing in Limassol

Out-of-town students attending Limassol’s Cyprus Technological University (TEPAK) have difficulty finding accommodation as rents have doubled since last year, while increased demand has reduced options.

Some 600 newcomers will be joining the ranks of the Technological University, with students shocked to find they need an average of €12,000 a year to study.

In comments to Phileleftheros daily, a senior official of TEPAK’s Student Welfare Service, Antonis Vrasidas, confirmed that parents of new students must dig deep before sending their offspring to study in Limassol.

As Vrasidas said, renting a studio or a one-bedroom flat in Limassol alone can cost a student’s family a minimum of €600 a month.

He added that commuting daily to the town would also be costly due to recent fuel price hikes.

“The biggest problem they will have, though, will be finding accommodation as a recent increase in demand has made flats scarce.”

TEPAK’s welfare services provide some 288 rooms at halls set up in cooperation with Cyprus’ Archbishopric, of which only a limited number are available for new students.

“These dorms are rented out to students for €250 a month and are given out based on their financial status.

“Students’ next option is to rent a privately owned studio, which starts at €600,” said Vrasidas.

He said the University has decided to support some 100 students struggling financially with a rent allowance.

Students will be given the allowance based on their family’s income status.

Asked about the cost of living in Limassol for a student, Vrasidas agreed it is quite high, mainly due to rents, noting that according to the available data, it is considered the island’s most expensive city.

He said that the University’s board is in consultations with local institutions, including municipalities in the district, to develop housing solutions for students who choose to study at Limassol’s Technological University.

Vrasidas said the problem would be alleviated by constructing TEPAK residences in Kato Polemidia.

According to the Education Ministry, the project is expected to be completed in 2025, offering 500 students cheap accommodation. The project is said to cost around €50 mln.