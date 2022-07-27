Erdogan told to stop provoking Cyprus

Influential US senator Robert Menendez called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt provocations in Cyprus immediately.

He issued the warning in a video message to the World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora in Nicosia.

He said the status quo in Cyprus, Turkish activity in Varosha and Turkey’s human rights violations are “unacceptable”.

Mendez expressed his readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder with Cyprus and his commitment to the Republic’s sovereignty, a bizonal – bicommunal federation and the security of the entire Eastern Mediterranean.

He mentioned Erdogan’s participation in the recent gathering in Teheran with the leaders of Russia and Iran, “some of the world’s worst brutal autocrats”, as he said.

The senator is also opposed to the US transferring F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

“Fully lifting the outdated US arms export restrictions in Cyprus is a priority.”

“Cyprus is a nation that shares US democratic values, and the two countries should keep working together for a future that protects human rights and the rule of law.

“We should keep fighting side by side for the Eastern Mediterranean to be safe and secure and keep strengthening our partnership.”

 

