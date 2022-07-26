World Conference of Overseas Cypriots

The World Conference of Overseas Cypriots – the biggest annual diaspora event – begins Tuesday in Nicosia, with the physical presence of delegates discussing the Cyprus problem.

Taking part are the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (POMAK), the International Coordinating Committee “Justice for Cyprus” (PSEKA) and the Youth of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (NEPOMAK).

Apart from the Cyprus problem, energy, security, the humanitarian issue of missing persons and problems faced by the Diaspora will be among the topics of discussion during the Conference.

President, Nicos Anastasiades, suffering from COVID, will be represented at the opening ceremony, at Nicosia Municipal Theatre, by Interior Minister Nicos Nouris.

Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou (photo), House speaker Annita Demetriou, and Archbishop Chrysostomos II will address the ceremony.

Head of POMAK, Andreas Papaevripides, leader of PSEKA, Philip Christopher, and President of NEPOMAK, Christos Tuton, will also speak.

The Conference concludes on Friday at the St Raphael Resort in Limassol.

Photiou has told CNA that in this difficult political environment, with “Ankara’s provocations” and other international developments, the focus will be on the Cyprus issue.

“The role of Οverseas Cypriots as regards the Cyprus problem is of great importance, and we have seen in recent years that the effort, especially in the USA and the UK, in foreign decision-making centres, is decisive for our national interests.”

The delegates will participate in discussions with leaders and representatives of political parties.

And the Central Committee of Overseas Cypriots organisations will be received by President Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace.

There have been no UN-led Cyprus peace talks since 2017.

