Louis Hotels offers 15% last-minute deals for August

Louis Hotels, owner and operator of 26 properties in Cyprus and Greece, offers a 15% discount for last-minute bookings at two of its 5-star hotels in Limassol and Paphos.

Guests who book a stay at the Royal Apollonia in Limassol or the Ivi Mare in Paphos up until 31 August will benefit from a discount of up to 15% using the voucher code 5*AUGUST and registering for free in the MYLHCLUB loyalty programme.

The Royal Apollonia is considered a family-friendly beach hotel centrally located along the Potamos Yermasoyia road, within several minutes’ drive to Limassol’s centre and quick access to the highway network for an adventurous escape to the mountains or other sights.

The Ivi Mare, strategically located on Poseidon’s Avenue that overlooks the Paphos castle and harbour, is designed exclusively for adults.

It opened in May 2019 with superior rooms and suites equipped with the latest amenities, including an outdoor jacuzzi.

The Ivi Mare boasts the largest outdoor pool in Paphos (750 sq.m), an indoor pool and spa, fitness room, sauna, steam room and excellent culinary options, promising moments of tranquillity and discreet luxury.

