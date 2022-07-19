Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (Photo: PIO)

COVID19: President tests positive

President Nicos Anastasiades has tested positive for COVID-19, Cyprus government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said on Tuesday.

The news was also confirmed by the president himself, taking to Twitter, also wishing a speedy recovery to everyone who has come down with the virus.

Anastasiades said he had tested positive during routine tests on Tuesday morning.

The spokesperson said President Anastasiades’ symptoms are mild, and his health is described as good.

In line with health protocols, the president will abstain from his commitments over the next few days, for which he expresses his regret, Pelekanos said.

The government will be represented by Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides at commemorative events marking 48 years since the Turkish invasion in 1974.

