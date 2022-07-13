/

Cyprus determined to build stronger US relations

Celebrating the 246th anniversary of US Independence, President Nicos Anastasiades expressed determination and commitment to continue working closely with Washington to explore new areas of cooperation.

At Tuesday’s US embassy independence event, President Anastasiades gave his “sincere appreciation for the excellent and growing partnership we have established these past years…and the shared vision to further enhance it tangibly.”

He referred to landmarks in the relationship such as the Statement of Intent on Security Issues, the involvement of US energy giants ExxonMobil, Noble and now Chevron in Cyprus’ oil and gas search, and the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act.

“These initiatives and developments are already yielding concrete results for both our countries and key allies in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

He reassured US Ambassador Judith Garber of Nicosia’s and his personal determination and commitment to continue working closely with the US administration.

Garber said that by expanding collaboration in regional security, business, environment, and cultural education exchange, the United States wholeheartedly commits to advancing the prosperity of all Cypriots.

She said Independence Day is about their united purpose.

“It is a time to reconnect, remember our history and renew our commitment to our Democratic experiment.”

She said the Cypriot people joined “the unprecedented global sanctions campaign against the aggressors” in Ukraine.

“We applaud Cyprus, not only for its resounding solidarity with the people of Ukraine but for its partnership and economic and security issues, for reaffirming its commitment to our shared interests and safeguarding civil liberties, the world over.”

Garber said the inauguration of CYCLOPS (Cyprus Centre for Land, Open Seas and Port Security) three months ago highlighted the growing security partnership.

