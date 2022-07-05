President Elections to be held on 5 February

Cypriots will be heading to the polls to elect the country’s eighth President on Sunday, 5 February 2023, the Ministry of Interior announced.

If no candidate obtains the 50% plus one vote needed for victory, the two candidates with the most votes will go head-to-head in a run-off the following Sunday, 12 February.

According to the Interior Ministry, the dates were set following an agreement between all parliamentary parties.

A formal decree announcing the elections will come on 23 December.

27 December will be the last date for eligible voters to register to vote in Cyprus and abroad.

Cypriots who reside abroad must declare their intent to vote at diplomatic missions in the country they are staying in from 3 October until 27 December.

Absentee voter polling stations will only operate should the number of voters exceed 50.

On 5 January, hopefuls can officially submit their candidacies.

All citizens of the Republic who are 18 and over residing in Cyprus and are registered have the right to vote.

Those who turn 18 by 5 February 2023 have the right to register. More information can be found at www.moi.gov.cy.

So far, a record number of candidates have expressed their intent to run for president, including former Cyprus Problem negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis, who enjoys main opposition AKEL’s support.

Favourite for the job is ruling DISY leader Averof Neophytou, who is also up against former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, running as an independent despite his DISY affiliation.

Neophytou was unanimously ratified as his party’s presidential candidate in March.

Chirstodoulides has recently acquired the backing of the junior opposition party, centre-right DIKO.

Also running is Achilleas Demetriades, a well-known human rights lawyer with a pro-solution campaign.

Another candidate in the mix is prominent lawyer Marios Eliades an independent candidate with his campaign targeting corruption within the government and political system.

There is no lack of lawyers for the presidency in 2023, as George Colocassides, a former deputy chair of DIKO, is also a contestant.

Constantinos Christofides, a former rector of the University of Cyprus, has also recently announced his candidacy.

The leader of the far-right ELAM, Christos Christou, said he would be running.