First phase of €300 mln Paphos-Polis highway begins

Long-awaited construction work on the €300 mln Paphos-Polis Chrysochous highway officially began on Friday in the presence of Transport Minister Yannis Karousos, who described the start as “historic”.

He said the project was announced as a priority by President Nicos Anastasiades.

The first phase concerns a two-lane road of 15.5 kilometres, with valley bridges and tunnels estimated at €86,845,010.

But, according to Karousos, there is a provision for its expansion to make it into four lanes.

“When (the project is) completed, the cost will exceed €300 million,” he said.

Karousos said the 31-km highway construction in two phases aims to revitalise and contribute to the sustainable development of the Paphos District.

“As an island state, Cyprus relies entirely on road transport for internal movement, which often causes difficulties in accessibility to basic services, but also in the transport of people and goods.”

He said residents of Polis Chrysochous would reap the benefits of being part of an integrated highway network.

“We aim to mainly facilitate the accessibility of the residents of this remote area, but also to upgrade the infrastructure in the road network and to deal with road safety problems.”

According to the ministry, the new road will contribute to the economic and tourist development of the Polis Chrysochous area by attracting investments, innovative business ideas and creating jobs.

The existence of safe road connectivity and economic growth in the area will limit the migration of the economically active population, upgrading the residents’ quality of life, the ministry said.

 

