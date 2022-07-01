British tourist jailed for fatal Napa accident

A 25-year-old British tourist has been jailed for one year and his license suspended for 18 months after being found guilty of the hit-and-run death of a Swedish mother in Ayia Napa.

The Briton was involved in the killing of 46-year-old Camilla-Christina Pamdahl, who was on holiday with her five-year-old daughter, on 4 May.

She was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident at a pedestrian crossing in the popular holiday resort of Ayia Napa.

On Friday, a Famagusta district court sentenced the British national to 12 months behind bars and revoked his driving license for 18 months.

Earlier in the week, he was found guilty of causing death due to a reckless or dangerous act, driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs, abandoning the scene of an accident and failing to report it.

The 25-year-old man was the driver of a beach buggy which had hit the woman at a pedestrian crossing on Nisi Avenue in Ayia Napa.

The driver initially abandoned the scene on foot, leaving the rental vehicle behind.

Police said the driver was nearly five times over the legal alcohol limit of 9 mg with a test reading of 44 mg. He also tested positive for cannabis in his system when arrested.

 

