Average annual gross earnings rose 6.8% in Q1

Average gross monthly earnings of employees increased 6.8% during the first quarter of 2022 to €2,019 from €1,891 a year ago, but women earned less pay, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

During Q1 2021, special government schemes were in place for dealing with the pandemic, resulting in reduced average gross monthly earnings.

The amount taken into account is the earnings paid by the employer and does not include any amount paid as an allowance under the schemes.

According to the data, the average gross monthly earnings during the first three months to March, seasonally adjusted, are estimated at €2,114 and compared to Q4 2021, they increased by 1%.

The average gross monthly earnings of male employees in Q1 2022 are estimated at €2,150 and female employees a lesser €1,856, with an increase of 5.1% and 9% recorded, respectively, compared to 2021.

Seasonally adjusted average gross monthly earnings are estimated at €2,266 for male employees and €1,924 for female workers, an increase of 0.9% for both genders compared to the previous quarter.

