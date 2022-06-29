Army signs Israeli G2G deal for protective equipment, webbing

In the first procurement of its kind, the National Guard has ordered military Personal Protective Equipment and Load Carriage System in a deal with Israel.

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides said Wednesday it was an example of the growing military cooperation between Cyprus and Israel.

At the government-to-government signing in Nicosia for acquiring military equipment and kit, Petrides said the strategic partnership with Israel in defence is mutually beneficial and fosters regional stability.

“Despite the challenging international economic conditions, we are steadfastly implementing our defence and armaments program to fulfil our objective, which is none other than to be a reliable and robust defensive and deterrent force.”

Petrides said replacing and upgrading the Military Personal Protective Equipment and Load Carriage System was necessary.

“This is the first time the Ministry of Defence proceeds with a widespread supply of integrated, modern personal protective equipment and a Load Carriage System for the National Guard.”

The main contractors of the program are Source Vagabond and Marom Dolphin, both based in Israel and have extensive experience designing and manufacturing related equipment for military customers globally.

The same protective equipment procured by the National Guard is used by the Armed Forces of Israel and the United Kingdom.

“We look forward to embarking with you on this procurement program that will upgrade our personnel’s protective equipment.”

He said Cyprus and Israel maintain identical views and positions on the security of the Eastern Mediterranean based on international law.

“Relations between our two countries extend beyond common interests, and we shall work to strengthen further, expand and deepen our defence cooperation.

“We are delighted to have established a long-term, strategic partnership with Israel in defence.”

In the first stage, the needs of the standing army will be met, followed by the needs of the reserve and other service personnel.