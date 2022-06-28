Commando injured in exercise ‘extremely serious’

A non-commissioned National Guard officer injured after jumping from a helicopter during a military search and rescue exercise is in an extremely serious condition, said the Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Christos Pieri said the officer is being treated with multiple spine fractures and brain swelling after Monday’s incident.

He is being treated at the Nicosia General’s Intensive Care Unit.

The 27-year-old commando was injured when he attempted to jump out of a helicopter into the sea as part of the exercise taking place off Lara beach in Paphos.

However, his fellow officers noticed something was wrong, only to find him unconscious in the water. It is believed he lost consciousness before hitting the water.

The officer was picked up by a National Guard boat participating in the exercise.

He was transferred from Paphos General Hospital to Nicosia due to the seriousness of his injuries.

