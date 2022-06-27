//

Singapore Air ranked best airline for Business Class

Singapore Air offers the best Business Class experience around the world, according to a study that compared offerings by different carriers.

In the study, the airliner scored 9.57 out of 10 for its business class service quality, according to a TradingPlatforms.com market analysis, ahead of rival prize-winning airlines Qatar Airways, Cathay, Etihad and Emirates.

“Singapore Air has a fifty-year-old tradition of guaranteeing its customers luxury travel,” explained TradingPlatforms.com’s financial analyst Edith Reads.

She added that the carrier understands the importance of comfort to its business travellers, “and pulls all the stops to ensure they have a wholesome experience. Its motivation is to get you well rested and fired up for your meeting on landing.”

What’s the secret?

Singapore Air seats have two seating positions, Lazy Z and Sundeck. The former is a cradling position that centres and balances a passenger’s weight while sitting.  And the latter is a lounging position allowing to stretch while resting one’s legs on an ottoman.

Additionally, the seats transform into a full bed and have a cushioned headboard, linen, a duvet and pillows for sleeping comfort. The passenger also has a console for storing a laptop and all the ports to power up devices.

One can reserve the main course a day before the flight.  There is also a selection of 1,800 entertainment options courtesy of KrisWorld inflight entertainment, and depending on the flight, anyone can catch up with family and friends via the internet.

TradingPlatforms’ survey shows that Asia-based airlines dominate the top ten list. Qatar Airways took the second spot with a score of 9.29. And following closely in the third spot was Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific with a score of 9,0. Other Asian carriers making the top ten include Etihad, Emirates, and Japan Airlines.

