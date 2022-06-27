Intercity buses probe after ‘filthy bus’ breaks down

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos ordered an evaluation of all buses conducting inter-city routes after photos and video of a broken-down and reportedly filthy Intercity bus was outed on social media.

In comments to state radio CyBC, the Director of the ministry’s Road Transport Department, Yiannis Nicolaides, admitted to reporters: “The company carrying out intercity routes should maintain their buses in a much better condition”.

Nicolaides did note that the buses used by the company are “relatively new”.

He argued that the situation would be improved with the new tenders and investments the Ministry of Transport planned.

Nicolaides assured that within the next six months, the public would be served with a modern fleet on the intercity line.

The issue of buses not meeting the criteria for inter-city travel came to the surface after a bus on its way to Limassol broke down halfway, with passengers having to wait almost an hour on the side of the road for another bus to pick them up.

The incident happened after the bus made a stop at Alambra outside Nicosia when passengers heard an explosion and smoke enter the cabin.

Passengers had to wait 55 minutes for another bus to pick them up, and a well-known Cypriot actor vented his frustration on social media.

To make things worse, photos depicted filthy armrests and windows, and chewing gum stuck on window frames, parts of the floor with duct tape and broken air conditioning outlets.

Following the incident, Karousos gave instructions for buses belonging to the company to be subjected to a technical inspection.

It was discovered that several buses were circulating without the necessary specifications, while action will be taken for them to be withdrawn.

The ministry issued a statement on Sunday apologising to the passengers affected.