Over a third of Cyprus road deaths happened in June

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos is chairing a meeting on road accidents Monday, following a spike in deaths in recent days, as eight people lost their lives on Cyprus’ roads in the first three weeks of June.

June has recorded 35% of all road deaths this year – mostly involving motorbikes.

French tourist Karim Mezdari, 37, became the latest victim to lose his life in a road accident after being fatally injured when his motorbike collided with a car on a busy Paphos avenue on Saturday.

A 30-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bike is currently being treated on a ventilator at Nicosia General, with her condition described as critical.

The meeting will be attended by the Justice Ministry, Police, and emergency services representatives.

Karousos said: “We have a responsibility as a state and as a society to take drastic measures to protect all users of the road network so that other lives are not unjustly lost on the roads.”

The Transport Ministry is promoting a series of actions, such as an incentive plan to purchase protective equipment, legislative amendments to the Law on Driving Licenses and a legislative package regulating the movement of Personal Mobility Devices (scooters).

The government is also planning to launch an information and awareness campaign while pushing for improvements to the infrastructure of the road network.

In total, 23 people have lost their lives in 21 accidents this year, compared to 14 deaths from 13 road accidents in the same period in 2021.

Five of the June road deaths happened in the past week.

On 13 June, a 68-year-old Israeli riding an electric scooter on a busy Ayia Napa road was fatally injured when hit by a car coming from the opposite direction.

Two days later, two motorcyclists lost their lives in Makedonitissa, Nicosia, after crashing into each other.

Police investigations indicated that none of the motorists had been wearing a helmet.

On 17 June, an 83-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car on 11 June in Strovolos, Nicosia, while trying to cross a road.

