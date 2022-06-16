/

Prince Edward, Sophie to visit Cyprus, UK bases

The Earl and Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Sophie will visit Cyprus and the British Bases of Akrotiri and Dhekelia between 20-22 June.

“During the visit, their Royal Highnesses will celebrate the ties of friendship between the United Kingdom and Cyprus, as fellow member states of the Commonwealth, and show support for the British Armed Forces based overseas,” said the British High Commission.

President Anastasiades and the First Lady will receive the Earl and Countess and attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“The Earl and Countess will recognise the UK’s contribution to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), visit the UN Buffer Zone and hear more about the wider UN mission in Cyprus”.

As a champion of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security agenda, Sophie will meet a diverse range of women and young people from across the island.

They will include the Cypriot members of the Women Mediators Across the Commonwealth network and participants in the UN and British Council ‘Young Leaders in Action’ programme to hear more about civil society’s contribution to peace and community building in Cyprus.

Prince Andrew will also meet students from across the island working towards their Bronze, Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

“The Earl and Countess of Wessex will meet British Armed Forces and their families currently based at the Sovereign Base Areas, and Their Royal Highnesses will learn more about their roles and contributions to current operations.”

