Cyprus ready to help EU secure gas 

Cyprus stands ready to contribute to the EU’s efforts to secure gas to ease dependency on Russian supplies, said Energy Minister Natasa Pilides.

At the 7th East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) Ministerial Meeting in Cairo, the EU, Egypt and Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in trade, transport and gas exports.

Pilides expressed the strong support of Cyprus to the Memorandum signed in the presence of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Egypt Oil Minister Tarek El Molla and Israel counterpart Karine Elharrar.

“The MoU makes specific references to the participation of EU Member States – Cyprus, France, Greece and Italy – in the EMGF and, of course, the role of the EMGF in supporting and accelerating the establishment of an efficient and competitive, regional East Med gas market”, said Pilides.

“Cyprus stands ready to contribute towards the bloc’s efforts to secure gas, to be delivered to European markets by developing our gas resources in a timely and efficient manner”.

Nicosia will host the EMGF Energy Transition Conference on 14 October to highlight efforts for a transition to cleaner energy and sustainable development.

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson has agreed to participate during her official visit to Cyprus.

The Ministerial Meeting approved the results of Phase II of the Long Term Strategy and the East Mediterranean Gas Decarbonisation Initiative emphasising the role of gas as a transitional fuel and ways the Eastern Mediterranean can contribute to the target for zero emissions by 2050.

 

 

