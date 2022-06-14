Limassol to restore lead role in cruise sector

Port operator DP World Limassol aims to re-establish Cyprus as the leading cruise hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, a role the island enjoyed historically.

At the 2nd Limassol Business and Investment Summit, DP World Limassol CEO Nawaf Abdulla outlined the city’s advantages and prospects, especially the shipping and cruise sectors. 

A panel discussion on the strategies for turning Limassol into a tourism, leisure and lifestyle hotspot was held with leaders from the business industry to address some of the current and future strategies of the city.

Abdulla said: “Limassol is home to the island’s biggest port, and as such, it is the heart of Cyprus’ maritime operations. 

“It is one of the largest ship management centres in the world and the largest in Europe

“It is an international business centre with modern infrastructure and extensive port facilities, including a new, modern cruise terminal and two marinas.”

Limassol port expects over 150 cruise ship calls this year, a significant rise over the previous year, which saw about 90 cruise ships. 

The upward trend is expected to continue into 2023, as the company sees its efforts to bolster partnerships with leading international cruise lines yield results.

Abdulla said: “Historically Cyprus, Limassol in particular, was the leading cruise location in the Mediterranean. 

“Our aim is to re-establish Cyprus as the leading Cruise Hub in the East Mediterranean by developing and strengthening homeporting and promoting transit calls.”

Cruising giants Royal Caribbean has chosen the port of Limassol as its base for a series of cruises in the Mediterranean.

The revived Cyprus-Greece ferry is set to sail on 19 June, conducting 22 round trips between Limassol and Piraeus this summer after the winning contract sealed a three-year agreement worth €16.4 mln.

In April 2016, DP World was awarded a 25-year concession to operate the multi-purpose terminal in Limassol. It comprises three multi-purpose quays. 

 

