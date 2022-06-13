‘Genesis’ rains mark floods’ festival

Rains from the aptly named ‘Genesis’ weather front disrupted the traditional ‘kataklysmos’ on Monday, celebrating the biblical floods and marked mainly along Larnaca’s palm-lined promenade.

A cold weather front, continuation of the storms that flooded most of Greece, southern Balkans and parts of Turkey, dissipated by the time it reached the Cyprus coast, with brief rains on Sunday, spoiling plans as thousands escaped the heat and headed to the beaches.

On Monday, temperatures had dropped a few degrees below normal for the season, with the first rains along the western coast, moving along the southern seashore and eastwards by the afternoon.

Rains in some parts could even bring hailstorms, the Meteorological Service warned.

Temperatures rose to 30 degrees inland, 28C on the southern and eastern coast, 26C in the west and 20C in the mountains.

The Met Office said that the same conditions could continue on Tuesday, with some rains inland and in the mountains on Wednesday, and a slight increase in temperature.

By Thursday, the weather should be clear, with fewer showers and temperatures returning to the normal for the season.

The Festival of the Flood is celebrated in early summer with a series of cultural events on the Phinikoudes promenade, the biggest annual attraction for Larnaca, with snacks and gifts the best selling items, in additional to the honey ball ‘loukoumades’ dumplings, a popular Cypriot dessert.

