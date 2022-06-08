Three-day state mourning for Zeta

A three-day mourning period in honour of the late Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou was announced by the cabinet on Wednesday; she will lie in state before her funeral on Friday.

The minister died in an Athens hospital late Monday after being placed in an induced coma last month when suffering a cerebral aneurysm.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the cabinet honoured Emilianidou with a minute’s silence and white flowers, a white candle, and a framed picture at her seat.

The cabinet decreed that flags on government buildings would fly at half-mast until the funeral, along with the postponement of all public events, including government members.

Emilianidou, as decided by the cabinet, will be buried with the honours of an acting minister with the state paying for her funeral, which is to be held at Ayia Sophia church in Strovolos, Nicosia.

Cabinet also decided the minister would lie in state between 8 am-10 am Friday, with the funeral being held later at 11 am.

President Nicos Anastasiades and all members of the cabinet and government will attend the funeral.

Any civil servant wishing to attend the funeral may do so, including teachers and members of the National Guard.

A condolences book will open at the Labour Ministry. The book will be open between 12 am-3 pm on Wednesday, 9:45 am-3 pm on Thursday and Friday between 8 am-3 pm.

President Anastasiades will sign the condolences boot at 9.15 am on Thursday.

Emilianidou, 67, was treated in an induced coma following surgery for a rupture of a cerebral aneurism she suffered on 15 May.

She had undergone a lengthy surgery after being flown to Athens.

Emilianidou was initially rushed to a private hospital in Nicosia after having severe headaches; she was diagnosed with a subarachnoid haemorrhage in the brain due to a ruptured aneurysm.

She was a popular minister for nearly ten years and only one of three women in the government.

Serving in the second successive Anastasiades administration, she was also praised for her mediation efforts to maintain peace in the labour sector, often resolving major industrial disputes.