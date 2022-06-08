/

Ryanair unveils biggest Cyprus winter schedule

Low-cost airline Ryanair announced its biggest ever Cyprus winter schedule with 32 routes to destinations such as Manchester, Vienna, and London.

It brings Ryanair’s total Winter ‘22/23 routes to/from Cyprus to 32, giving customers more travel options than before and driving further inbound tourism throughout the off-peak season.

“With 90 bases and over 2,500 routes operating across 36 European countries this Winter, Ryanair continues to drive traffic recovery and create jobs across Europe sustainably with a growing fleet of new B737 “Gamechanger” aircraft, which burn 16% less fuel and 40% less noise emissions, while adding 4% more seats,” the airline said.

Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from €19.99 on routes for travel from October 2022 until January 2023.

Customers must log on to www.ryanair.com and book by Friday to get low fares.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said: “As Europe’s no.1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce our Winter ‘22/23 schedule for Cyprus with 32 routes to popular destinations across Europe.

“Although this schedule offers plenty of choice, demand is growing swiftly, so customers should book their Winter getaways early to ensure the lowest possible fares.

“To celebrate today’s announcement and the boost to Cyprus’s Winter tourism traffic, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from just €19.99, which must be booked by Friday 10 June.

“To avail of these fantastic low fares, which will be snapped up quickly, customers must log on to www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

 

