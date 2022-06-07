Urgent action needed on climate change

All nations are compelled to take urgent action to address climate change, especially in the eastern Mediterranean, said President Nicos Anastasiades.
He addressed the 2nd Ministerial Meeting for Climate Change in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East (EMME).
The participation of ministers, renowned policymakers and scientific experts indicated the magnitude of the crisis, said Anastasiades.
“Our region is classified as a global climate change hot-spot, with countries already witnessing common challenges, such as record high temperatures, devastating fires and deforestation, increased water scarcity, droughts, floods and extreme weather patterns.
“There is an urgent need to immediately act and effectively address the negative consequences of climate change, based on sound scientific expertise and advice.”
By implementing the regional plan, it is expected that Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East countries will promote actions to reduce greenhouse and carbon gas emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.
They hope to establish the necessary mechanisms for more resilient and competitive economies by switching to renewable and cleaner energy, improving access to climate change financial instruments.
And provide incentives to businesses and industries to adapt and shift to sustainable and green technologies to increase their competitiveness and create new green employment opportunities.
The President expressed certainty that “this second Ministerial Meeting will be catalytic in finalising the framework of the Regional Action Plan, and defining the mechanisms of its implementation, leading to October 25, 2022, when Cyprus hosts the Heads of States and Governments of the region”.
“An event which will lead to the ratification and official launching of the Initiative, which I am confident, will constitute a historic milestone in the resilience and prosperity in Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.”
He said Cyprus was among the countries that supported the transition of the EU to carbon neutrality and designed specific policies that will lead to implementing its obligations.
More than €500 mln – 41% of the budget of the National Resilience and Recovery Plan for 2021 to 2026 – which aims at strengthening environmentally sustainable long-term growth, is devoted to investments and reforms that contribute to climate neutrality and green transition.