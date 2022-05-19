/

Annual consumer prices rose 8.6% in April

Stoked by rising energy costs, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices increased by 8.6% in April, from last year, according to data published by the Statistical Service.

When compared to the index of March 2022, the HICP increased by 3.1%.

For the four months, January – April, the HICP recorded an increase of 6.4% compared to the same period last year.

Compared to April 2021, the largest price changes were in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels with a  20.9% jump, Transport up 17.5%, and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages with 12%.

Compared to March, the largest increases were recorded in Transport (7.8%), Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (7.1%).

From January to April, compared to last year, the biggest price rises were in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (16.5%), Transport (12.4%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (89%).

The largest change when compared both to the index of April 2021 and March 2021 was observed in Energy with 33.6% and 8.9%, respectively.

 

