Labour Minister stable but critical

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou’s condition is stable but critical after being placed in an induced coma following surgery for a brain haemorrhage at a hospital in Greece.

Emilianidou, 67, suffered a rupture of a cerebral aneurysm causing a brain haemorrhage and underwent surgery on Monday after being urgently flown to Athens.

President Nicos Anastasiades said he was shaken by the news of the minister’s health problem, wishing her a swift recovery.

He is regularly updated by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela, who escorted Emilianidou at the president’s instructions.

Describing her as one of his closest and most effective associates since taking office in 2013, Anastasiades said Emilianidou was creative, effective, and dedicated to her work.

Emilianidou underwent lengthy surgery in Athens to treat a cerebral aneurysm rupture.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that doctors treating Emilianidou said she is in a critical but stable condition.

On Sunday, the Labour Minister was rushed to a private hospital in Nicosia after having severe headaches; she was diagnosed with a subarachnoid haemorrhage in the brain due to a ruptured aneurysm.

A subarachnoid haemorrhage means bleeding in the space surrounding the brain.

Emilianidou is a popular minister in the administration and is only one of three women in the government.

A lawyer by profession, she was part of Anastasiades’ first cabinet in 2013.

Anastasiades kept her in the cabinet after winning the 2018 Presidential Election.

 

 

