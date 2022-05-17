Cyprus reaches for the cloud with AWS

Modernisation of state infrastructure and speeding up the adoption of cloud services in Cyprus are the main aims of a Memorandum of Understanding signed with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos said signing the collaboration with Amazon Web Services opens up a new era of opportunities, enabling and facilitating cloud adoption across government and industry.

“Leveraging on AWS experience, best practices and expertise, Cyprus aspires to modernise IT infrastructure and policies to provide cloud computing services including security, open data and procurement, and enable a cloud-ready workforce and foster cloud-enabled businesses.”

Kokkinos said the goal is to accelerate holistic digital transformation, a key lever for a diversified, more sustainable development model that can drive economic growth, international competitiveness and social prosperity.

AWS will work closely with the Ministry to provide a technical boost to its workforce through upskilling and reskilling training activities and deploy several government modernisation initiatives, starting with pilots in smart citizen services, big data, artificial intelligence and “Smart Cities” solutions.

“We set the foundations for an elevated partnership to accelerate our transition to a cloud-driven government and a dynamic digital economy,” said Kokkinos.

He said the MoU is “the first step in a long-term, mutually beneficial collaboration that can contribute significantly to advancing Cyprus’ posture as an emerging regional technology and innovation hub, able to cater to the needs of international ICT businesses.”

On behalf of Amazon Web Services, Director of Europe Public Sector Cameron Brooks said that AWS is part of Cyprus’ digital transformation as the nation ushers in a new era of innovation.

“Through this MoU, we commit our support to this vision, offering initiatives that will foster innovation, help grow local start-ups, support IT modernisation and build digital skills for future generations.”

Brooks said that a cloud-enabled workforce equipped with the latest digital skills would be the foundation for Cyprus to continue to build toward its digital transformation goals.

“Our AWS education and training programmes are uniquely placed to identify digital reskilling opportunities, providing access to hundreds of hours of self-paced training and resources and online and in-person collaboration and networking opportunities.

“We are pleased to bring these programmes to Cyprus and aim to kick start AWS cloud education programme very soon.

“Energy and the resulting carbon emissions are material issues to our business and are important to our customers and other stakeholders.

“AWS cloud and digital technologies actively enable key sectors to decarbonise and become more sustainable.”

According to Brooks, independent studies show that businesses in Europe can reduce energy use by nearly 80% when they run applications on AWS cloud instead of operating in their own data centres.”

“Our renewable energy teams are making significant progress towards a 100% renewable goal, and we are on track to achieve this by 2025, five years earlier than our original goal.”

Amazon sees this MoU “as a start of a partnership that will see the government of Cyprus realise its digital transformation goals.”